Lib Dems call for standardised Christmas restrictions

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey has called for a four-nation approach to Covid-19 restrictions over Christmas, warning that people face confusion and complexity unless measures can be standardised across the UK.

Report by Etemadil.

