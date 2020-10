Fireworks turn sky red in Split as Torcida celebrates 70th anniversary Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published 19 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:59s - Published Fireworks turn sky red in Split as Torcida celebrates 70th anniversary Torcida, the famous fan group of Croatian football club Hajduk Split, celebrates its 70th anniversary with spectacular celebrations, setting off fireworks and flares on the Split waterfront at midnight 0

