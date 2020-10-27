Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trending: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Engaged

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Trending: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Engaged
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are now engaged.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get engaged

Singers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are now engaged. "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayUSATODAY.comIndiaTimesUpworthyJust JaredE! OnlineFOXNews.com


Blake Shelton-Gwen Stefani announce engagement after five years of dating

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani posted a cute photo from the proposal on their social media pages.
DNA - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayUSATODAY.comnewKerala.com


Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Sweetest Quotes About Each Other Prove They're Ready For Marriage

There's no doubt about it: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are crazy about each other. In case you...
E! Online - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged [Video]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged

The couple made the announcement on social media on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged! [Video]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged after five years of dating, as Blake credited his new fiancée with "saving" his life.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:05Published
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged, Ariana Grande Album Covers & More | Billboard News [Video]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged, Ariana Grande Album Covers & More | Billboard News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially engaged, Ariana Grande teases some major album covers and celebrities speak out on the Supreme Court.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:17Published