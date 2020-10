Being A Black Woman In British Motorsport Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 03:28s - Published 3 days ago Being A Black Woman In British Motorsport Carol Glenn is the first Black woman to have a race and speed licence in the UK and is a clerk of the course for British Motorsport. As Lewis Hamilton is highlighting issues around racism in the top levels of the sport, Glenn is highlighting what it’s like at club level and how she hopes to create change for the next generation. 0

