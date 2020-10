BET awards mostly virtual

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:02s - Published 6 minutes ago

The elections were are also addressed during the shows.

The BET awards was mostly virtual with many new artist taking away wins.

.YOU’RE WATCHING FOX FOUR MORNINGNEWS.THERE’S SOME NEW WINNERS IN THEHIP HOP WORLD TODAY..AS THE BETHIPHOP AWARDS WRAP UP INHOLLYWOOTHE AWARDS CEREMONY WAS SOCIALLYDISTANCED AND MOSTLYVIRTUAL...WITH PERFORMANCES FROMCITY GIRLS, 2 CHAINZ AND LILBABY...AMONG OTHER AWARD WINNINGARTISTS.

THE BIGGEST WINNER OFTHE NIGHT...MEGHAN THEESTALLION, WHO TOOK HOME 3 AWARDSINCLUDING HIP HOP ARTIST OF THEYEAR.

MUSIC WASN’T THE ONLYTHING DISCUSSED AT TCEREMONY.....deter youRAPPER T-I, ALONG WITH SEVERALOF RAPPER T-I, ALONG ...deteryouRAPPER T-I, ALONG WITH SEVERALOF THE OTHER AWARDS RECIPIENTSSPOKE ABOU