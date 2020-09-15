Sturgeon: Discharges did not lead to covid care home deaths

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has cited a Public Health Scotland report that shows "hospital discharges were not found to have contributed to a significantly higher risk of an outbreak" of Covid-19 in care homes.

Report by Etemadil.

