Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sturgeon: Discharges did not lead to covid care home deaths

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Sturgeon: Discharges did not lead to covid care home deaths

Sturgeon: Discharges did not lead to covid care home deaths

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has cited a Public Health Scotland report that shows "hospital discharges were not found to have contributed to a significantly higher risk of an outbreak" of Covid-19 in care homes.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sturgeon raises concerns with Matt Hancock over Covid-19 testing backlog [Video]

Sturgeon raises concerns with Matt Hancock over Covid-19 testing backlog

Nicola Sturgeon has held what she described as “constructive” talks with UKHealth Secretary Matt Hancock about how to resolve a delay in coronavirustesting results. Problems are centred on the UK..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published