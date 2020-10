As Leaders Push To Ban Police From Using Foam Bullets, Officers Call For Prohibiting Laser Pointers Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:33s - Published 6 minutes ago As Leaders Push To Ban Police From Using Foam Bullets, Officers Call For Prohibiting Laser Pointers The Los Angeles Police Department says that after multiple officers being injured by laser pointers, they want the objects banned from large demonstrations. Katie Johnston reports. 0

