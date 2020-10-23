How Did Middle Class Biden Become A Multimillionaire
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:31s - Published
How Did Middle Class Biden Become A Multimillionaire
Business Insider reports that Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have a net worth of $9 million.
The Bidens build most of that wealth very recently.
How did "middle class" Joe Biden become a millionaire?
According to disclosure studied by Forbes they earned $16.7 million from book royalties and paid speaking engagements.