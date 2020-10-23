Global  
 

How Did Middle Class Biden Become A Multimillionaire

Business Insider reports that Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have a net worth of $9 million.

The Bidens build most of that wealth very recently.

How did "middle class" Joe Biden become a millionaire?

According to disclosure studied by Forbes they earned $16.7 million from book royalties and paid speaking engagements.


