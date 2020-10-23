How Did Middle Class Biden Become A Multimillionaire Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:31s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:31s - Published How Did Middle Class Biden Become A Multimillionaire Business Insider reports that Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have a net worth of $9 million. The Bidens build most of that wealth very recently. How did "middle class" Joe Biden become a millionaire? According to disclosure studied by Forbes they earned $16.7 million from book royalties and paid speaking engagements. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden talks about focusing on the middle class family



Joe Biden talks about focusing on the middle class family Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 00:54 Published 6 days ago

