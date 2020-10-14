Global  
 

Nicola Sturgeon: There is no magic way out of Covid-19

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Nicola Sturgeon: There is no magic way out of Covid-19

Nicola Sturgeon: There is no magic way out of Covid-19

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Scotland has passed 60,000, NicolaSturgeon has announced.

She said 28 coronavirus deaths and 1,202 positivetests have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The positionwe are in right now is really tough and everyone is thoroughly sick of it.“That has been the case for some time but as the nights get darker and we headinto winter, and as our attention and thoughts turn to Christmas, I think thatfeeling becomes a heavier one for all of us.”


Nicola Sturgeon unveils five-level virus restrictions with ‘cautious optimism’

Nicola Sturgeon said there are grounds for “cautious optimism” in the fight against Covid-19, as...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


