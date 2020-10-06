Apple Is Building It's Own Search Engine

Business Insider reports that Apple is creating its own search engine.

Apple's move is in response to the Department of Justice anti-trust investigation into Google.

The Financial Times says that Apple now shows its own results through a search box on iPhone home screens.

It's available through Apple's update to iOS 14.

Google has been the iPhone's default search engine for more than 10 years.

But Apple's partnership with Google is under threat from the DOJ's Anti-Trust investigation.