Skip Bayless reacts to Jerry Jones' angry phone denying Cowboys' lack of leadership | UNDISPUTED

Jerry Jones has admitted his frustrations with how the season has played out for the 2-5 Dallas Cowboys.

During his radio interview yesterday, he was asked if there was a leadership void on the team with Dak Prescott and several starting offensive lineman being out, and Jerry snapped back telling the host to shut up and that in his eyes no such void existed.

Jerry did later apologize for getting chippy during the interview.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Jerry's call and the lack of leadership in the Cowboys' locker room.