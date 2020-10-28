Denver Moves To Level 3 Restrictions Amid Rise In Coronavirus Cases
The stricter restrictions mean that restaurants will move to 25% reduced capacity.
Milwaukee's Interim Health Commissioner explains city's new tougher COVID-19 restrictionsMilwaukee Interim Commissioner of Health speaks on new COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants and bars in Milwaukee as cases surge.
Second COVID-19 Wave Sends France Back Into National LockdownStarting Friday, France will enter its second national lockdown.
As COVID cases rise, Racine to enforce mask ordinance and capacity limitsAs cases of COVID-19 rise in Racine, the city says they are going to start proactively enforcing capacity limits and the mask ordinance.