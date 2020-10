It's The 1st Halloween Celebration For Tiny Babies In The Parkland Hospital Neonatal ICU Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:34s - Published 2 minutes ago It's The 1st Halloween Celebration For Tiny Babies In The Parkland Hospital Neonatal ICU While trick-or-treating has become a high-risk activity in 2020, the staff at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas is once again making sure the tiniest newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) are having some Halloween fun. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend