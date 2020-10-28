Global  
 

Tesla Autopilot Beaten Again: Cadillac Super Cruise

Beck Diefenbach / Reuters Consumer Reports released its second-ever ranking of driver-assistance systems on Wednesday.

Tesla once again took second place, but an increasingly crowded field is quickly encroaching.

Autopilot outpaced competitors in capabilities and performance, but sank to the bottom for categories like driver engagement and clarity around safety.

Consumer Reports' rankings come as Tesla launches its "full self-driving" beta software, which is not actually self-driving.

Tesla's poor track record of keeping drivers engaged while Autopilot is on cost the automaker significant points in Consumer Reports' latest ranking of driver-assistance systems.


