Barn Owl Rescued From Silverado Fire
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:21s - Published
A barn own is safe after being rescued Tuesday by some alert firefighters who were battling the Silverado Fire burning east of Irvine.
Orange County firefighters have rescued a barn owl from California’s Silverado Fire, a heartwarming...
FOXNews.com - Published
