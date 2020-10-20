D'AVOLIO MURDER TRIAL

Global  
 

Video Credit: WKTV
A married couple was testified to in open court today.

A marriage counselor spoke about a relationship that couldn't be saved......at the murder trial of a husband who couldn't let go.

Newschannel 2's joleen ferris has the lastest, from jason d'avolio's murder trial.

None jason and kerrilee d'avolio's marriage counselor saw them as a couple, once, and once, each, individually.

That was enough for her to verify what jurors in his murder trial have been hearing all week.

(((pkg((( it took jason and kerrilee d'avolio's marriage counselor one session with the two together, to see the people before her were focused on opposite goals.

45:08 "miss d'avolio explained at this point she really didn't want to be in the marriage" 45:43 "he was looking for reconciliation.

He was looking to maintain the marriage" they each saw the counselor alone once.

More appointments were made, but all were canceled.

Also on the stand today, a special agent for the department of defense, who analyzed jason d'avolio's laptop, as d'avolio worked for dfas, in rome.

According to what the special agent read from d'avolio's work laptop, standup .

