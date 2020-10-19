Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stardust the new Bowie-inspired biopic opens Raindance

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Stardust the new Bowie-inspired biopic opens Raindance

Stardust the new Bowie-inspired biopic opens Raindance

The annual Raindance Film Festival has launched it’s 2020 celebrations with anew film from the BAFTA-nominated director, Gabriel Range.

Stardust starsJohnny Flynn as a young David Bowie embarking on his first trip to America,revealing the inspirations and life events that gave birth to his iconic alterego, Ziggy Stardust, and charting the transformation of one of the world’sgreatest cultural icons.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Raindance Film Festival Raindance Film Festival


David Bowie David Bowie English musician, actor, record producer, and arranger

Peter Frampton on his new memoir, David Bowie and overcoming the "depths of despair"

 In his new memoir, "Do You Feel Like I Do?" Grammy-winning guitarist Peter Frampton writes about his epic rise to fame and the overwhelming success that..
CBS News

Gabriel Range


Tweets about this