Video Credit: KHSL - Published
1,878, happening now -- health care workers at shasta regional medical center are picketing for better working conditions..

New at 5 -- action news now's ana torrea shows us the call for change.

Health care workers gathering outside of the shasta regional medical center.

Demanding safe patient staffing.

Take vo* health care workers out here say: they've been working short staffed.

They say every time they've brought up these problems, they've been met with resistance.

Take sot* (this was a phoner, but i'm going to layer with b-roll) trt:15 voice of: michelle gaffney registered nurse at shasta regional medical center it takes a team to take care of a patient, that's true anywhere you go, so when you remove those numbers of the team that we all rely on, it makes our job that much more difficult.

Take fscg* in a statement: shasta regional medical center said quote: "we work extremely hard to consistently provide the best environment for our staff, as well as safe, quality care for our patients.

While we do not agree with the way c-n-a/c-h-e-u are choosing to communicate, we understand is it their right to do so."

Ana tag* trt ana torrea atorreanews to be clear: both shasta regional medical center and the healthcare workers who are out here say: that this is* not* a strike.

Reporting in redding, ana torrea action news now coverage you can count on.

# today's picket is expected to last until 6 p-m.




