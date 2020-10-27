Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 days ago

1,878, happening now -- health care workers at shasta regional medical center are picketing for better working conditions..

New at 5 -- action news now's ana torrea shows us the call for change.

Health care workers gathering outside of the shasta regional medical center.

Demanding safe patient staffing.

health care workers out here say: they've been working short staffed.

They say every time they've brought up these problems, they've been met with resistance.

voice of: michelle gaffney registered nurse at shasta regional medical center it takes a team to take care of a patient, that's true anywhere you go, so when you remove those numbers of the team that we all rely on, it makes our job that much more difficult.

in a statement: shasta regional medical center said quote: "we work extremely hard to consistently provide the best environment for our staff, as well as safe, quality care for our patients.

While we do not agree with the way c-n-a/c-h-e-u are choosing to communicate, we understand is it their right to do so."

to be clear: both shasta regional medical center and the healthcare workers who are out here say: that this is* not* a strike.

Reporting in redding, ana torrea action news now coverage you can count on.

today's picket is expected to last until 6 p-m.