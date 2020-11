New list of communities in 'red zone' due today Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:15s - Published 4 days ago The new list of communities in the red zone for the coronavirus is due Thursday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SOMERVILLE TO SET THE STAGE.TODD, GOOD MORNING.TODD: 77 COMMUNITIES, INCLUDINGSOMERVILLE, ARE CURRENTLY IN THERED ZONE WHEN IT COMES TO VIRUSSPREAD.TODAY WE WILL LEARN IF THATNUMBER WILL GROW, AND WHICHCITIES AND TOWNS WILL FINDTHEMSELVES IN A NEW BATTLEAGAINST THE VIRUS.IN A NUMBER OF COMMUNITIES, THENUMBERS ARE ALREADY STARK.BOURNE, TYNGSBOROUGH, SOMERSET,LOWELL, AND FITCHBURG, ALL AT ORABOVE 10% POSITIVITY.BOURNE, TOPPING 16% NOW.GOVERNOR BAKER SAYS THE STATE ISBETTER PREPARED TO HANDLE THEHIGHER NUMBERS WE’RE SEEING.MEDICAL EXPERTS SAY THE SURGE ISSTILL ALARMING





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources WBZ Evening News Update For October 22



Mass. reports 986 new coronavirus cases; 14 more communities in high risk coronavirus red zone; Father, girlfriend charged after death of teen in Fall River; President Trump plans rally in New.. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:02 Published 2 weeks ago Waltham, Woburn Among New Coronavirus Red Zone Communities



Waltham has a new list of directives after a spike in coronavirus cases. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:39 Published on October 8, 2020