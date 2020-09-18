Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon says 'Borat 2' drew 'tens of millions' of viewers over opening weekend

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Amazon says 'Borat 2' drew 'tens of millions' of viewers over opening weekend

Amazon says 'Borat 2' drew 'tens of millions' of viewers over opening weekend

Amazon Studios revealed the news about its film, ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,’ on Tuesday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Best Buy just dropped a surprise Black Friday 2020 Sale and these are the best deals

 Shop the Best Buy Black Frida 2020 preview sale to save on Bluetooth headphones, HD TVs, Amazon devices and more.
USATODAY.com

New on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and More

 Shows and movies you'll want to stream soon.
CBS News

Amazon Studios

Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' is heading straight to streaming [Video]

Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' is heading straight to streaming

According to Variety, Paramount has sold the sequel to the 1988 comedy to Amazon Studios.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published
Harry Styles in talks to star in LGBTQ drama My Policeman [Video]

Harry Styles in talks to star in LGBTQ drama My Policeman

Harry Styles is in final talks to star in Amazon Studios' upcoming new gay romantic drama, My Policeman.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

‘Borat’ Sequel Watched by ‘Tens of Millions’ Over First Weekend, Amazon Prime Says

Great success! “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was watched by “tens of millions” of customers in...
The Wrap - Published


Tweets about this

mig30m6

mig30m6 ‘Borat 2’ Drew ‘Tens of Millions’ of Viewers Over Opening Weekend, Amazon Says https://t.co/z63xZIXnys via @variety 7 hours ago

RobShiveley

Marketing & Sales Advisor to Global Tech Companies ‘Borat 2’ Drew ‘Tens of Millions’ of Viewers Over Opening Weekend, #Amazon Says. via @Variety… https://t.co/RjOFgG0cw9 8 hours ago

mikefarrowcfo

Mike Farrow ‘Borat 2’ Drew ‘Tens of Millions’ of Viewers Over Opening Weekend, Amazon Says https://t.co/n9ysHXu07b via @variety #connectedtv @samba_tv 11 hours ago

flickeringmyth

🎃 Flickering Myth 🎃 Borat 2 drew in “tens of millions” of viewers over its opening weekend says Amazon https://t.co/SZgtJVfRLD https://t.co/OvRS67yrr4 14 hours ago

AnnaTheSheElf

Ania RT @ComicBookNOW: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Says BORAT Sequel Drew Tens Of Millions Worldwide Viewers - https://t.co/SkNePHm6rv https://t.co/vtZxR… 19 hours ago

ComicBookNOW

ComicBook NOW! AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Says BORAT Sequel Drew Tens Of Millions Worldwide Viewers - https://t.co/SkNePHm6rv https://t.co/vtZxREZG1o 20 hours ago

DeclanPReynolds

Declan Reynolds ‘Borat 2’ #Borat2 Drew ‘Tens of Millions’ of Viewers Over Opening Weekend on @PrimeVideo, @Amazon Says https://t.co/0ZdUIKWASv via @variety 1 day ago

OgheneTweets

Prof. Oghene Oyiborhoro ‘Borat 2’ Drew ‘Tens of Millions’ of Viewers Over Opening Weekend, Amazon Says https://t.co/KYY22eULIL via @variety 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

The GOP Has Far More Important Things To Do Than Help Tens Of Millions Of Americans [Video]

The GOP Has Far More Important Things To Do Than Help Tens Of Millions Of Americans

President Donald Trump has changed his thinking, and now says he wants a big stimulus bill passed before the general election on November 3rd. Fed Chair Jay Powell also wants to see one passed and has..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published