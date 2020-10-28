France, Germany under fresh lockdowns, strict but less severe | Oneindia News

France and Germany have entered into lockdowns as another wave of the coronavirus threatens to put severe strain on hospital resources.

France will begin a four-week lockdown on Friday and it will last till December 1st minimum.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also announced a lockdown in Germany starting Monday and she said the measures will be reassessed in 2 weeks' time.

