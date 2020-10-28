Global  
 

France, Germany under fresh lockdowns, strict but less severe | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:25s - Published
France, Germany under fresh lockdowns, strict but less severe | Oneindia News

France, Germany under fresh lockdowns, strict but less severe | Oneindia News

France and Germany have entered into lockdowns as another wave of the coronavirus threatens to put severe strain on hospital resources.

France will begin a four-week lockdown on Friday and it will last till December 1st minimum.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also announced a lockdown in Germany starting Monday and she said the measures will be reassessed in 2 weeks' time.

France, Germany Among European Countries Imposing New Restrictions As Second Wave of COVID [Video]

France, Germany Among European Countries Imposing New Restrictions As Second Wave of COVID

France is implementing a nationwide lockdown starting Friday.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 01:00Published
Airbus to stop burning cash, but lockdowns loom [Video]

Airbus to stop burning cash, but lockdowns loom

Airbus says it will soon stop burning through cash, but fresh lockdowns in France and Germany could yet cause disruption at the aerospace giant. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:10Published
New lockdowns in France, Germany as cases surge [Video]

New lockdowns in France, Germany as cases surge

Germany announced plans to shut down large swathes of public life for a month on Wednesday while France prepared to tighten controls further as COVID surged across Europe and financial markets tumbled..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published