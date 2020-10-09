Bebe Rexha to star in Queenpins

Bebe Rexha has a hot new track out! The 31-year-old “Meant to Be” singer teamed up with Doja Cat...

Charli D'Amelio & Avani Gregg Star In Bebe Rexha's New Music Video with Doja Cat Bebe Rexha has enlisted some social media stars to be in her and Doja Cat‘s new “Baby, I’m...

Just Jared Jr - Published on October 9, 2020



