Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:46s - Published
It'll be windy with more clouds today with cooler temps in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

There could be a few sprinkles along the lake today as well.

Tonight, the wind will be dying down with overnight lows in the mid-20s.

Friday looks cool and dry with highs in the low-40s again.

We should make it over 50° on Halloween, and it looks like it will be dry.

Now that's a real "treat!" The only downfall is that it looks like it will be quite windy.

We FALL BACK Saturday night!

Turn the clocks back one hour before going to bed.

Sunset on Sunday will be at 4:40 pm.


