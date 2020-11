How to make pumpkin carving foolproof this Halloween Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:58s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:58s - Published How to make pumpkin carving foolproof this Halloween Youtuber RodStormTV demonstrates how to carve a pumpkin like a PRO just in time for Halloween.Using a knife and a power drill, he transforms his pumpkin into a work of art in just five minutes. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 2.5-year-old social media star shows us how to carve a pumpkin



Under the guidance and supervision of her mother, social media star Chef Ilirian shows us how to carve a pumpkin. Happy Halloween! Credit to 'ilirian_cooks'. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago