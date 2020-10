Floodwater races down from mountains into nearby towns as Typhoon Molave hits Vietnam Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 06:51s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 06:51s - Published Floodwater races down from mountains into nearby towns as Typhoon Molave hits Vietnam Floodwater pours down from mountains into nearby towns as Typhoon Molave lashes Vietnam.Footage from October 28 in Kon Tum Province shows water streaming down onto a road, completely submerging it. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this