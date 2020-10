Hurricane Zeta rushes northeast with significant flash-flood in Hendersonville, North Carolina Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:11s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:11s - Published Hurricane Zeta rushes northeast with significant flash-flood in Hendersonville, North Carolina Mud Creek at Erkwood Dr. is flooding significantly on Thursday (October 29). Vehicles still crossing through the water. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this