Trump, Biden To Campaign In Tampa

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:41s - Published
With just five days left until the election, the Florida battleground state is busy, with both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden hoping to swing it their way.


Trump and Biden clash on immigration and coronavirus during final debate

Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Oct 23, 2020 / 01:30 pm (CNA).- Immigration and the coronavirus pandemic...
CNA - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsWashington Post


Trump, Biden make final campaign push with less than a week before Election Day

With more than 71 million ballots already cast, the Trump and Biden campaigns are making their last...
CBS News - Published

November 3 poll choice between super recovery and Biden depression: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday said this election for Americans is a choice between a "super...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



Obama to Join Biden on Last Weekend of Campaign Trail

Obama to Join Biden on Last Weekend of Campaign Trail

According to CNN, Former President Barack Obama will join Biden in a key battleground state.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
President Trump, Joe Biden both campaigning in Tampa days before election

President Trump, Joe Biden both campaigning in Tampa days before election

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are both stopping in Tampa to campaign Thursday, just five days before the election.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:43Published
President Trump, Joe Biden Battle For Florida Votes On Thursday

President Trump, Joe Biden Battle For Florida Votes On Thursday

Brooke Shafer reports President Trump and Joe Biden will hold dueling rallies in Tampa.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:02Published