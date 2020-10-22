Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sturgeon clarifies rules ahead of new Tier system

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 03:40s - Published
Sturgeon clarifies rules ahead of new Tier system

Sturgeon clarifies rules ahead of new Tier system

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has issued a video statement clarifying the new rules in Scotland from Monday when the country introduces its own Tier system for coronavirus restrictions.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Sturgeon reveals ‘regret’ over care homes but rules out immediate public inquiry [Video]

Sturgeon reveals ‘regret’ over care homes but rules out immediate public inquiry

Nicola Sturgeon has dismissed calls for an immediate public inquiry into theimpact of the coronavirus crisis on care homes.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published
Nicola Sturgeon: There is no magic way out of Covid-19 [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: There is no magic way out of Covid-19

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Scotland has passed 60,000, NicolaSturgeon has announced. She said 28 coronavirus deaths and 1,202 positivetests have been recorded in the past 24 hours. Ms Sturgeon said: “The positionwe are in right now is really tough and everyone is thoroughly sick of it.“That has been the case for some time but as the nights get darker and we headinto winter, and as our attention and thoughts turn to Christmas, I think thatfeeling becomes a heavier one for all of us.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Sturgeon announces postcode checker for Covid restrictions [Video]

Sturgeon announces postcode checker for Covid restrictions

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a new postcode checker to help people in Scotland better understand the Covid restrictions in their region. She also outlined the new five-tier alert system, explaining levels one and three resemble various restrictions that have been in place in the country since summer and level four would only be implemented if absolutely necessary. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:58Published
Sturgeon addresses students' Christmas concerns [Video]

Sturgeon addresses students' Christmas concerns

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing on Monday that she understands students will be “worried and anxious”about the prospect of being unable to return home at Christmas but she doesnot want to give them “false assurances”. Ms Sturgeon confirmed the ScottishGovernment is looking at phased term dates and possible testing of studentsand issues of people returning home where there are vulnerable people.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:51Published

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Hogg & Russell return to Scotland starting line-up to face Wales

 Captain Stuart Hogg and fly-half Finn Russell have returned to Scotland's starting fifteen for the final Six Nations match against Wales.
BBC News

Lewis-Hughes to make Wales debut against Scotland

 Cardiff Blues flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes will make his Wales debut against Scotland in Saturday's delayed Six Nations finale.
BBC News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Wild peacocks rufflle feathers in West Sussex village [Video]

Wild peacocks rufflle feathers in West Sussex village

Villagers in West Sussex are divided over the fete of wild peacocks which have been roaming freely around Henfield, after Sussex Police was called in to dispatch of them 'humanely'. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published
Khloe Kardashian Tested Positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Khloe Kardashian Tested Positive for Covid-19

Khloe Kardashian Tested Positive for Covid-19 Earlier this Year The reality star confirmed she was diagnosed in a preview clip of the family’s hit reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. She said her symptoms included coughing, shaking, along with cold and hot flushes. The video clip was released a day after her sister was heavily criticised for a lavish 40th birthday party on a private island. Kim Kardashian West defended the gathering by saying everyone had “multiple health screens”. #KimK #Kardashian #Covid19 Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
Corbyn shocked and disappointed by suspension [Video]

Corbyn shocked and disappointed by suspension

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he is "very shocked and very disappointed" by his suspension from the party, adding that he will appeal to those that made the decision to "kindly think again". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:09Published
Ken Livingstone dismisses anti-Semitism report as 'farce' [Video]

Ken Livingstone dismisses anti-Semitism report as 'farce'

Former London Mayor Ken Livingstone has dismissed the Equality and Human Rights Commission report into anti-Semitism within the Labour party as a "complete farce". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Minister: People should check area's Covid restrictions [Video]

Minister: People should check area's Covid restrictions

Minister for crime and policing Kit Malthouse has said it is important that people inform themselves about the coronavirus regulations in their areas. When asked about comments made by assistant chief..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:57Published