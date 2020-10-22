Sturgeon clarifies rules ahead of new Tier system

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Scotland has passed 60,000, NicolaSturgeon has announced. She said 28 coronavirus deaths and 1,202 positivetests have been recorded in the past 24 hours. Ms Sturgeon said: “The positionwe are in right now is really tough and everyone is thoroughly sick of it.“That has been the case for some time but as the nights get darker and we headinto winter, and as our attention and thoughts turn to Christmas, I think thatfeeling becomes a heavier one for all of us.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a new postcode checker to help people in Scotland better understand the Covid restrictions in their region.
She also outlined the new five-tier alert system, explaining levels one and three resemble various restrictions that have been in place in the country since summer and level four would only be implemented if absolutely necessary. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing on Monday that she understands students will be “worried and anxious”about the prospect of being unable to return home at Christmas but she doesnot want to give them “false assurances”. Ms Sturgeon confirmed the ScottishGovernment is looking at phased term dates and possible testing of studentsand issues of people returning home where there are vulnerable people.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:51Published
Villagers in West Sussex are divided over the fete of wild peacocks which have been roaming freely around Henfield, after Sussex Police was called in to dispatch of them 'humanely'.
Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Khloe Kardashian Tested Positive for Covid-19 Earlier this Year
The reality star confirmed she was diagnosed in a preview clip of the family’s hit reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.
She said her symptoms included coughing, shaking, along with cold and hot flushes.
The video clip was released a day after her sister was heavily criticised for a lavish 40th birthday party on a private island.
Kim Kardashian West defended the gathering by saying everyone had “multiple health screens”.
#KimK #Kardashian #Covid19 Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he is "very shocked and very disappointed" by his suspension from the party, adding that he will appeal to those that made the decision to "kindly think again".
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Former London Mayor Ken Livingstone has dismissed the Equality and Human Rights Commission report into anti-Semitism within the Labour party as a "complete farce". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Minister for crime and policing Kit Malthouse has said it is important that people inform themselves about the coronavirus regulations in their areas. When asked about comments made by assistant chief..