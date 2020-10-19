IPL 2020: Out of competition, but pleased with the win, says CSK head coach

Although, CSK is out of the race for playoffs, team's head coach Stephen Fleming said they are still pleased to win the game, noting that since they were out of competition, the nervousness wasn't much while chasing the total.
Chennai Super Kings is on the last spot of the IPL table with only 5 wins in 13 matches.
Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last minute cameo by Ravindra Jadeja saw CSK clinching the 49th match of ongoing IPL season. This loss makes the road for playoffs tough for KKR which has 12 points, and has one game to play. Team's mentor David Hussey while conceding defeat said KKR is still breathing, and the team will be charged up for the next game against Rajasthan Royals.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all set to play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai on October 29. CSK team left their hotel for stadium in Dubai. The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium. KKR is at 5th position while CSK is at last in the IPL points table.
After facing seven-wicket defeat in the match against Rajasthan Royals, qualifying for playoffs has become difficult for the Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, CSK posted a total of 125/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Ravindra Jadeja scored the maximum for CSK as he played an unbeaten knock of 35 runs. Chennai Super Kings Head coach, Stephen Fleming said that both factors including the conditions and disciplined bowling performance by opposition played a role in the defeat. Fleming said, "It was a little bit slow in the start but we got good bowl. It was just a difficult inning to get underway with. We hang in there but obviously not enough. We lost wickets, so we tried to stay positive and create pressure on the run rate but we just lost wickets throughout. We struggled to get any momentum and put them under enough pressure. They bowled well and we couldn't get them away."
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that there is lesser chance for CSK to qualify for the playoffs. CSK is now languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with just six points. "The mood in the camp is pretty down. We have come close in couple of games but today we were outplayed. So we need hope and confidence moving forward and we knew it was a crucial game today. To stay real in the competition, there is lesser chance that we get through; we are relying on other results. We have to look at our next 4 encounters and make sure that we get back in the competition," said Fleming.
