CHILI FEST CHANGES

The city of Amory is inviting businesses to put their cooking skills to the test for the annual chili festival.

This is one of few events to happen since the threat of coronavirus called for dozens of festivals to be cancelled.

over 20 businesses in downtown amory are bringing the heat with some pretty tasty dishes.

éé while citizens are encouraged to fill their bellies with warm chili, it's important to practice safety protocols .éé crock pots are on high, and chili is ready to be served.

"i think it'll be a tough competition.

We've won this competition a couple of times with different recipes so we're confident we'll be one of the top winners."

Jack campbell of galloway- chandler-mckinney insurance says festival goers will be pleased with his new recipe.

But finding the perfect concoction didn't come easy.

" the hamburger meat and the chili recipes, secret recipes might i add were all formulated and put into crock pot this morning."

Butt sots " i just did a couple of different ones and put them together.

We did a test run last week and i found out something was not right so we put a little bit more in and i think today is going to be good."

But a tasty recipe isn't the only requirement this year...safety is also a concern.

" there is more than six feet, well over six feet between every booth.

" alyssa benedict is the main street director.

She says the festival is designed for crowds to stay to a minimum.

" we will have hand sanitizer that will be passed out , miniatures hand sanitizers that the chamber has donated for us to give out at every booth.

And we'll have more sanitizer stations set-up.

It is more of a grab and go style.

There will be lids on the chili cups.

So, you grab your chili cup and then you move on.

" despite some restrictions because of the pandemic, board members decided to keep this event to help bring revenue to the city.

"we wanted to give our merchants an opportunity to invite people in their stores because the way we look at it, it's that time of year and people are going to be out anyways.

Why not give them a safe place to for them to come and be out and about."

Butt sots "i think it's going to be a fun time for all the families to finally get out and enjoy something."

The chili festival is now getting underway.

éé for those who haven't purchased a ticket, you are able to buy one at the festival entrance.

éé and festivities will wrap up at 8pm.

