1,000 Food Boxes Handed Out To Veterans

Despite the rain and cold --- a massive effort to make sure our veterans are cared for -- wrapping up just a few hours ago.

A thousand food boxes -- handed out -- during a special event today -- at hartke pool.

44news reporter marisa patwa is in evansville with more feed evansville has been hosting community food shares every week to help those struggling during the pandemic and on thursday partnered with the honor flight of southern indiana and rolling thunder to specifically feed veterans.

"who can t use free food - i mean especially veterans who are on a fixed income....some of them aren't even getting out because of you know - what s going on in the world.

With the whole covid and so they rely on others to go out and get food for them.

So this is an opportunity for them to have free food."" and jerry blake, executive director of rolling thunder and a vietnam and iraqi war vet says while he isn food insecure himself, his fellow veterans rely on this kind of community support.

We feed veterans four times a year.

We come down to the vet center here.

We do brats, hamburgers, things like that, and there are a lot of veterans in this area who are down on their luck and stuff like that.

And we want to make sure that nobody gets left out."

And while veterans aren able to go on the honor flight this year hoping to make that trip to dc in twenty twenty one.

"i talked to a lot of veterans they re very disappointed but they all understand.

They re all itching togo.

I just talked to a veteran last night and he was like you re still on the list right and i m like you re still on the list."

The honor flight team also plans to deliver care packages to veterans over the next few weeks.

Reporting in evansville marisa