Will Boba Fett return in The Mandalorian season 2?

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 01:03s - Published
TheClemReport

Clem RT @RobbieBarstool: It’s pretty much all-but-confirmed that Boba Fett will be making a return to the Star Wars universe during the next sea… 3 hours ago

RobbieBarstool

Robbie Fox It’s pretty much all-but-confirmed that Boba Fett will be making a return to the Star Wars universe during the next… https://t.co/JQGbZBNwpO 4 hours ago

JayGatspy

Calvin Pine @OutlawNoah We will see boba fett tonight, and then he will return later in the series 7 hours ago

OfHisFather

— 𝗕𝗢𝗕𝗔 𝗙𝗘𝗧𝗧 // also Boba Fett and Fennec Shand will 100% return in Mando season 2. Thank you goodnight.. And Boba will return in the flesh 😤🥺 1 day ago

tswgpod

TSWGpodcast RT @xboxonejedi: Will boba fett show up in season 2 of the mandalorian? The excitement is building and I for one would love to see a contin… 5 days ago

xboxonejedi

martin mead Will boba fett show up in season 2 of the mandalorian? The excitement is building and I for one would love to see a… https://t.co/dNJVYI3DJn 5 days ago


Top 10 Things We Want to See in The Mandalorian Season 2 [Video]

Top 10 Things We Want to See in The Mandalorian Season 2

We have spoken! For this list, we’ll be looking at plot points, characters and moments that we’d love to see in the second season of this hit Star Wars series.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:54Published
Disney Releases First Trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 [Video]

Disney Releases First Trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2

An official trailer for the popular Disney+ series ‘The Mandalorian’ hit the internet on September 15.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published