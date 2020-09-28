Paris Jackson releases debut solo single

Paris Jackson has followed in the footsteps of her late father Michael Jackson by dropping a solo single, 'Let Down', ahead of the release of her debut solo album 'Wilted' next month.



Related videos from verified sources Paris Jackson drops debut solo single



Paris Jackson has followed in the footsteps of her late father Michael Jackson by dropping a solo single, 'Let Down', ahead of the release of her debut solo album 'Wilted' next month. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:10 Published 14 minutes ago Holidate Movie - Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey



Holidate Movie trailer HD - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:33 Published on September 29, 2020 Paris Jackson mourns friends following tragic deaths in heartfelt Instagram posts



Paris Jackson took to social media to share a series of heartfelt posts following the deaths of two close friends. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published on September 28, 2020