Local 22 Votes To Uphold Endorsement Of President Trump
By an almost two-to-one margin, Local 22 members voted by mail not to rescind their endorsement.
President Trump Making Final Push For Florida Votes With Tampa RallyFirst Lady Melania Trump also addressed supporters.
President Trump, Joe Biden Battle For Florida Votes On ThursdayBrooke Shafer reports President Trump and Joe Biden will hold dueling rallies in Tampa.
Philadelphia Firefighters, Paramedics Protest Union's Endorsement Of President TrumpAlexandria Hoff reports.