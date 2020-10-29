7 First Alert Forecast 1030 AM

WPTV Meteorologist @KahtiaHall is up, up and away with your weekend forecast ☀️Check out this creative costume!
Full Fi… https://t.co/axnac14Dhu 5 minutes ago
Cody Nickel FIRST ALERT FORECAST // Cool day ahead with a perfect Autumn weekend for Halloween #wrblwx #gawx #alwx @BJeswaldWRBL https://t.co/IYL5wwvFUQ 12 minutes ago
Ron Childers Good morning! Here's your First Alert Forecast for the next 6 hours. #wmc5 #memwx https://t.co/Pi01sIbIPu 38 minutes ago
WOWT 6 News RT @RustyLord: A look at current conditions around the area and the latest First Alert Forecast for the next 6 hours https://t.co/15qblnRuN2 43 minutes ago
Rusty Lord WOWT A look at current conditions around the area and the latest First Alert Forecast for the next 6 hours https://t.co/15qblnRuN2 43 minutes ago
Garrett Bedenbaugh Sunrise & sunset times for today. Today's First Alert Forecast here: https://t.co/YbGyB0j5Xd #FLwx #JAXwx https://t.co/xUtFTe9C5Z 1 hour ago
Andrew Dockery Breezy still today but cooler air is working in! Get out and enjoy this Friday forecast! https://t.co/sxRVtAV1VX #scwx @wmbfnews 3 hours ago
sandra myers RT @wxgarrett: Good morning! I'm tracking a much cooler morning. Get the updated WEEKEND First Alert Forecast on FOX30 and CBS47 @actionnew… 3 hours ago
FORECAST: Friday morningFriday morning forecast
7 First Alert Forecast 1029 AM7 First Alert Forecast 1029 AM
FORECAST: Thursday morningThursday morning forecast