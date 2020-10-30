Uncovering a haunted legend: The Purple Head Bridge Video Credit: WTHI - Published 4 minutes ago Uncovering a haunted legend: The Purple Head Bridge If you're looking for a scare this Halloween... take a trip to Vincennes, Indiana. There you'll find the Wabash Cannonball Bridge or as some call it, the Purple Head Bridge. News 10's Jordan Kudisch and Photojournalist Devan Ridgway took a trip to uncover the truth about the folklore legend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Deadly arrest of george floyd. If you're looking for a scare this halloween... take a trip to "vincennes, indiana." That's where you'll find the "wabash cannon-ball bridge"... or as some call it... the "purple head bridge." Legend has it... if you go at midnight... you're sure to see a spooky sight. News 10's jordan kudisch... took a drive.. To find out more about this haunted legend... here's what "she" found... from her adventure... *nat sound* j}: years of history.. Tucked away in indiana... an attraction people come to visit.. From all over. At first glance.. You'll see an old bridge.. R}: "it's very, very long. It's 1,441 feet long and as you're driving across the bridge makes all kinds of ominous and creeking and cracking noises. " j}: that sits between "vincennes".. And "saint francisville." A structure that has been there for years.. R}: "in 1970 it was purchased by an local farmer, frank stangel who had a grain drying operation on this side of the river and he thought it would be handy to have this bridge. In 2009, the state of illinois took it over and agreed to inspect it." J}: but holds different meanings to those who come across it. R}: "popularly around here it's not called the stangel bridge or the saint francisville bridge, or the wabash cannonball bridge, it's called the purple head bridge." J}: some say.. The legend stems from the "french and indian war." R}: "the most wide spread legend is that if you drive out on the bridge at midnight and turn off your lights and honk your horn three times and wait long enough. " j}: something disturbing.. Will appear in your rear-view mirror. R}: "you'll see this purple head rising out of the tressels and floating in the air behind you, you can see it in your rear view mirror." J}: a sight... that triggers fear... r}: "and then you drive slowly across the bridge and if you can make it off the bridge alive, then you're safe. J}: so who exactly is.. The purple head? R}: as to who the purple head is.. What spirit it is... we don't know, of course folklorists will tell you that bridges often have evil spirits connected with them. People have anxiety about crossing bridges anyway." J}: there are other stories.. Describing the what happened at this bridge.. Merely tales.. Trying to make sense of its eerieness. R}: "people striving to find some origin for this purple head." J}: "so... what are your thoughts? Do you believe in some of these legends? R}: "uh, i'm pretty skeptical about legends. Legends are stories that claim to be historical, but probably aren't. " j}: "so for now.. It remains a legend. Take a drive.. And find out for yourself. But be careful.. The "purple head" may be out there. In vinceness with photo journalist devan ridgway, jordan kudisch, news 10."





