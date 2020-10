Sarah Rodman Tallies Up the Many Reasons She Loves ‘The Mandalorian’



EW Executive Editor, Sarah Rodman, explains why she was pleasantly surprised by the format of 'The Mandalorian,' and discusses what (and who!) makes the show so great, and more! Credit: Entertainment Weekly Duration: 03:06 Published 7 minutes ago

Top 10 Things We Want to See in The Mandalorian Season 2



We have spoken! For this list, we’ll be looking at plot points, characters and moments that we’d love to see in the second season of this hit Star Wars series. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:54 Published on September 18, 2020