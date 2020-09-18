Day of Thanksgiving Food Drive

Video Credit: KADN - Published 2 days ago

Drive, u-w-a early head star's lauren naquin joins us now, thank you so much for stopping by today.....tell us a little bit about this food a.d the event it's going to benefit our ninety five enrolled early head start families and you know with twenty twenty being such a doozy every year on there so much financial strain and we just want to lift that burden off of our family shoulders and- you know help provide them with the healthy traditional thanksgiving meal.

And we're asking if anyone out there wants to get involved and help us participate are you can donate non perishable food items are drop off locations there here at united way of the katie and i we have a drop box.

Right outside of our lobby door as well as k.

A.

D.

And studio and any home bank location in lafayette- you know non perishable food items go a long way and we have until november the thirteenth which is a friday at twelve noon will be the last day to donate- and if anybody with you know.

Like to get anymore information are want to see a list of those items you can visit our website at w.

W.

W.

Dot united way of the caveat at .org and you can click on day of thanksgiving or call me directly.

At my name's lauren knocking at and i can be reached at.

Seven zero six one two one two.

To celebrate with our families and- you know it's just.

Again with this year being so challenging in itself i just feel like we just really could lift that burden off of our families and- and try to keep them healthy and well.

Fed during this holiday season.

At any home bank location here in lafayette as well as the united way of the katie ended building at two fifteen east can hook or the k.

A.

D.

And studio on they'll be boxes available you just simply drop.

Your items off but in in the box and you have until friday november the thirteenth.

At twelve o'clock noon to do so.

