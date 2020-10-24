Premier League match preview: Sheffield United v Manchester City

Chelsea’s Premier League form may be inconsistent but in the fantasy versionof the competition, they are emerging as the team to turn to. Plenty ofmanagers are deploying wild cards after an unpredictable start to the season,and Frank Lampard’s men could be an important ingredient.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side have been on the wrong end ofVAR decisions in half their Premier League matches this season. The defendingchampions came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 after going behind toanother contentious ruling. Just seven days after the Reds wrote to thePremier League for an explanation of two referrals by David Coote in theMerseyside derby, the video assistant – this time Andre Marriner – foundhimself in the spotlight again.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:27Published
Manchester United new boy Alex Telles has tested positive for Covid-19,manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed. The deadline-day signing from Portoimpressed in his debut for the Red Devils last week..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published