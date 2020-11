Vikings' Dalvin Cook 'Should Be Ready To Go' For Sunday; Cornerback Options Limited Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:29s - Published 1 day ago Vikings' Dalvin Cook 'Should Be Ready To Go' For Sunday; Cornerback Options Limited Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says the team’s star running back should be ready to suit up for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this