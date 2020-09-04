Emergency Food Distribution feeds 2,000 Vigo County Families

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 4 minutes ago

Pre-packaged food boxes were passed out to individuals and families who are food insecure in Vigo County.

Relief money.

Another organization that helps people in need unveiled a major renovation today.

A 4-million dollar expansion project is officially compete at "wabash valley health center" in terre haute.

A wonderful place that offers access to healthcare for all who need it.

The renovation doubled the medical room capacity...improved patient privacy and updated the outside of the building.

C-e-o charles welker got emotional today when he talked about the community support that made this project possible.

..."just grateful...it's um..we just couldn't do it..we just couldn't do it without all of these people..."

The wabash valley health center offers medical, dental and mental health care to many who might otherwise not be able to afford care.

It's located at 14-36 locust street.