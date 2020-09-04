Global  
 

Emergency Food Distribution feeds 2,000 Vigo County Families

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Pre-packaged food boxes were passed out to individuals and families who are food insecure in Vigo County.

Another organization that helps people in need unveiled a major renovation today.

A 4-million dollar expansion project is officially compete at "wabash valley health center" in terre haute.

A wonderful place that offers access to healthcare for all who need it.

The renovation doubled the medical room capacity...improved patient privacy and updated the outside of the building.

C-e-o charles welker got emotional today when he talked about the community support that made this project possible.

..."just grateful...it's um..we just couldn't do it..we just couldn't do it without all of these people..."

The wabash valley health center offers medical, dental and mental health care to many who might otherwise not be able to afford care.

It's located at 14-36 locust street.




NKY food pantries awarded more CARES Act funds [Video]

NKY food pantries awarded more CARES Act funds

The city of Covington recently awarded more than $110,000 in federal CARES Act funding to three agencies handling emergency food distribution, including Be Concerned on Pike Street.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:10Published
2 Former Steelers Hand Out Food To Needy Families In Beaver Co. [Video]

2 Former Steelers Hand Out Food To Needy Families In Beaver Co.

Chris Hoke and Arthur Moats joined with an army of volunteers in Beaver County to hand out food to needy families; KDKA's Lisa Washington.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:40Published
Palm Beach County has only spent $9 million of $35 million earmarked for emergency food [Video]

Palm Beach County has only spent $9 million of $35 million earmarked for emergency food

Contact 5 found Palm Beach County has only spent $9 million of the $35 million it received in April for emergency food distribution from the CARES Act.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 03:31Published