First Stream (10/30/20): New Music From Ariana Grande, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Ozuna & Becky G | Billboard

Ariana Grande and Sam Smith both drop their highly-anticipated albums and Dua Lipa keeps delivering bop after bop.

Plus, Becky G and Ozuna team up on new single “No Drama," and more from Meghan Trainor, Harry Styles and Tori Kelly.