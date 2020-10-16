Massachusetts Gears Up For Halloween Amidst Pandemic, Snow
Halloween will be a bit “tricky” this year as Mass.
Residents try to navigate through the pandemic and the recent snow.
WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports
Salem urges visitors not to come to city this HalloweenAmid the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Salem is urging visitors to stay away.