Progress is moving along with the new THPD headquarters

Moving can be a very exciting time.

Especially if you're the terre haute police department.

Progress is being made to get them into a new office space.

Earlier this week..

The "terre haute redevelopment commission" made a resolution moving progress along for the new building.

At 5 o'clock... we told you city leaders hope to have the bonds issued by the middle of next month.

And continuing coverage for you tonight...news 10's richard solomon is live at the new location.

Karrum nasser with the city redevelopment board says it doesn't make sense for the city to look nice... when public safety buildings are outdated.

To him..."this" move makes sense.

The city made a resolution to combine the tax finance districts of the downtown...fort harrison...and state road 46 areas.

This is to make the property look "more attractive" to buyers.

I asked would this take away money for projects in those areas.

He says no...it won't.

And with a bigger building...it could allow for future exansion if need be.

And it's much cheaper on your wallet as a taxpayer.

"the current location between the leaking cielings, the mold the parking lot you name it everything about that building was not welcoming.

It's easier to a work place environment that you actually want to go to" i did reach out to the police department to see if they had any comment.

Chief keen says they'll wait until everything is finished.

Reporting live in downtown terre haute richard solomon news 10.