Jessamine deputy resigns 10.30.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 weeks ago

Office is caught up with absentee ballots.

A deputy who posted a controversial video on social media is no longer with the jessamine county sheriff's office.

the jessamine county sheriff's office announced today that joshua fite resigned thursday as a result of the post.

In the video posted on fite's tiktok page... fite is in uniform.... saying he bought 'magic crocs' and when you put the shoes on, you become gay.

Another man in the video puts them on and appears in women's clothing.

The sheriff's office condemned the video after it appeared... calling it "degrading and demeaning" and suspended fite without pay.

"the actions portrayed in the video do no ... in a statement released today.... announcing fite's resignation... the jessamine county sheriff's office says quote: "the actions portrayed in the video do not reflect the values nor the code of this that deputies of this agency are required to uphold."

One of the officers involved