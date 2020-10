Galloway visits KCMO record store to highlight pandemic's economic impact Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 03:17s - Published 8 minutes ago Galloway visits KCMO record store to highlight pandemic's economic impact Nicole Galloway, the Democratic candidate for governor in Missouri, spent part of Friday during the campaign's home stretch at a Kansas City, Missouri, record store, where she spoke with employees about the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact. Galloway supports a statewide mask mandate. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 41 Action News Nicole Galloway, the Democratic candidate for governor in Missouri, visited a KCMO record store to discuss economic… https://t.co/g8V6046hmg 15 minutes ago

Related videos from verified sources How can India revive growth?



India is staring at its sharpest growth contraction on record. With more than five million Covid-19 cases so far, the country has announced a nearly 24 per cent slump in its economy in the three months.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 06:16 Published on October 6, 2020 Dow Climbs 455 points While S&P 500 Sets Record



US stocks climbed on Wednesday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite extending records. According to Business Insider, both indexes closed at all-time highs on Tuesday. The rally was partly spurred by.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on September 3, 2020