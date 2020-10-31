Goo Goo Dolls release first holiday album

The holidays are right around the corner and the Goo Goo Dolls have a special gift for their fans.

Lead singer Trent Rzeznik told CNN "I love Christmas".

Rzeznik went on to say that the pandemic helped inspire him and his collaborators to make the new festive album.

The album, titled "It's Christmas All Over," features 10 tracks, which include some holiday staples.

Classics like "Let It Snow," along with two new songs "This is Christmas" and "You Ain't Getting Nothin.'" are featured.

A release date has not yet been announced for the new album.