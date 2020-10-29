HS B SOC: Memorial Successfully Defends Their State Title

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 4 days ago

The Tigers are state champions once again.

Now i know this is the 44blitz..

But we have another form of futbol for your vieiwing pleasure..

As memorial is looking for back to back state titles on the pitch.

The tigers have once again earned themselves a trip to the big dance..

And standing in their way of defending their title is fort wayne canterbury.

First half... tigers on the attack..

Issac bennett launches from outside the 18.... but no dice as memorial struggles to get on the board in the early going.

Under 5 to play in the half... evan harding puts one back towards the middle of the box... garland hall is there and goes upstairs... memorial draws first blood.

Time winding down..

Bennett slips in the box..

But the senior gets right back up and fires as time expires..

Memorial takes a 2 - nil lead into the half..

Memorial wins the state championship 3-0!