Govt to provide production-linked incentives to more sectors: VC Niti Aayog

While addressing a virtual event, Rajiv Kumar highlighted the government's push to self-reliance and said that government is planning to extend Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.
"This government is committed to two things - One, to give much greater space to private entrepreneurs.
Two, we will pursue self-reliance, we will give our domestic entrepreneurs the best possible environment to go forward," said Rajiv Kumar.
"We will, while attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), also repose our faith and trust in those who have already invested in India.
We want to recognise them by giving them better logistics, infrastructure and more flexibility.
For this, we have brought out Production Linked Incentive Scheme, which will be valid for about 9-10 sectors very soon, four of which cabinet decision has been taken, its objective is to incentives the investors in this country to put up globally comparable capacities in scale and in competitiveness," Rajiv Kumar added.
Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said that the Indian economy is on the rapid recovery path, citing the robust GST collections for two months in a row. Pandey said that the government will announce another stimulus as and when it is needed and added that the economic recovery in many areas has crossed pre-Covid level. "The economic recovery has almost reached pre-Covid level in most sectors. Some sectors still impacted, some heading towards positive territory," he said. He added, "We are getting suggestions from FICCI, CII, MSME, traders associations and other ministries. After examining all these, we will decide on the stimulus or intervention."
Government might announce another stimulus package amid COVID-19 pandemic.
During press conference held on October 27, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said, "Even countries of much greater economic capability, per capita income and good health system can succumb to a huge second peak is a lesson for all of us. We are very fortunate that our trend is in the opposite direction." He further said, "Looking for a super-spreading event in the case of an individual positive case is an important area of our work. Super-spreading events happen when we are together not only in very large numbers but also in medium numbers. So, super-spreading event must be avoided."
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the current fiscal 2020-21 will be in negative or near zero, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The Finance Minister was speaking at the 4th Annual India Energy Forum by CERAWeek on Oct 28. She further said, "Festival season has commenced in India, as a result of which I expect the demand to go up and therefore, be sustainable also." Sitharaman added, “Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow have seen 13 per cent growth in Covid-19 affected April-August 2020 compared to April-August 2019.” Watch the full video for more details.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended 4th Annual India Energy Forum by CERA Week on Oct 27. She said, "India's growth this year will be negative or near zero. Next year India can be one of the fastest growing economies. Festival season has commenced in India, as a result of which I expect the demand to go up and therefore, be sustainable also." She further said, "Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow between April and August of 2020, grew by about 13% compared to non-COVID 2019's comparable period. Globally, we are one of the lowest in terms of Corporate Taxation. For any investment which comes into manufacturing and which commences production by 31st March 2023, they shall be paying only 15% Corporate Tax."