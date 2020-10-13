Govt to provide production-linked incentives to more sectors: VC Niti Aayog

The Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog, Rajiv Kumar attended the 34th annual conference of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), focusing on the theme 'Achieving Sustainable Growth in a Turbulent and Disruptive Global Market' on October 30.

While addressing a virtual event, Rajiv Kumar highlighted the government's push to self-reliance and said that government is planning to extend Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

"This government is committed to two things - One, to give much greater space to private entrepreneurs.

Two, we will pursue self-reliance, we will give our domestic entrepreneurs the best possible environment to go forward," said Rajiv Kumar.

"We will, while attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), also repose our faith and trust in those who have already invested in India.

We want to recognise them by giving them better logistics, infrastructure and more flexibility.

For this, we have brought out Production Linked Incentive Scheme, which will be valid for about 9-10 sectors very soon, four of which cabinet decision has been taken, its objective is to incentives the investors in this country to put up globally comparable capacities in scale and in competitiveness," Rajiv Kumar added.