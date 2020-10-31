'Ram Naam Satya journey will begin...': UP CM Yogi's warning on 'love jihad'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Har Ghar Nal Yojna' in UP's Mirzapur, Sonbhadra via video conference. The Prime Minister said that this region was neglected for decades after independence. He added that in the past few years the work has been fast-tracked in this region. The event was also attended by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. The scheme worth Rs 5,555.38 crore is aimed at providing water to over 41 lakh villagers. Village Water and Sanitation Committees have been constituted in all these villages. These committees will shoulder the responsibility of operation and maintenance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh on November 22. The event was held through video conferencing. The PM also interacted with people during the ceremony. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the ceremony.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 22 said that government to take forward drinking water supply projects in over 3000 villages. "In 70 yrs drinking water supply projects could be regulated only in 398 villages in Vindhya region. Today we're here to take forward such projects in over 3000 villages of the region," said CM Yogi at foundation stone laying event for drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur's Sonbhadra.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 31 warned the perpetrators of 'love jihad' to mend their ways otherwise their 'Ram naam satya' journey will begin. "Allahabad High Court said religious conversion isn't necessary for marriage. Government will also work to curb 'love-jihad', we will make a law. I warn those who conceal identity and play with our sisters' respect, if you don't mend your ways your 'Ram naam satya' journey will begin," said Yogi while addressing public rally in Jaunpur.
In the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh has decided to test people coming from national capital via flight, bus or train, informed state Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on November 22. He said, "We are testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. We are discussing on the number of people allowed to attend wedding or event."
Trinamool Congress’ Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan has spoken on the ‘Love-Jihad’ law that has been proposed by some BJP ruled states. ‘Love is personal. Love and jihad can't go hand in hand. Who I love is personal and no one can have a say in that,’ The TMC MP said. Jahan, who has faced the ire of hardliners for wearing vermillion on her head, practising customs of a Hindu married woman, said that people need to stop using religion as a political tool. She added that some parties rake up such issues during elections and reminded them that India is a democracy and what you eat, who you marry are personal choices. Jahan also said that in West Bengal under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, there is no discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, gender or religion and such the youth are not interested in such issues. This comes as some BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam & Haryana are mulling an anti ‘Love Jihad’ law. Watch the full video for all the details.
Indian-Americans celebrated Chhath Puja to worship the Sun God at various places in the US. People gathered in small numbers due to Covid pandemic at various water bodies. Devotees performed Chhath puja rituals at Lake Manalapan in New Jersey. The annual festival was organised by Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America. The event was attended by Consul General of India (New York) Randhir Jaiswal and his deputy. Hundreds of Indian-American devotees watched celebrations live on Zoom and other social media. The four-day puja see rituals known as Prathihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, Surya Shashthi. Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.
Union minister Giriraj Singh commented on the issue of 'love jihad' and the plans of many states to formulate laws against it. 'Love jihad' is a conspiracy to convert Hindu women, alleged by some Hindutva organisations. Singh said that 'love jihad' is a cancer for communal harmony and the newly formed government in Bihar should make a law to penalise it. Bharatiya Janata Party governments in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka have already announced their intention to punish 'love jihad'. Watch the full video for more.
The Shivraj Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to set up a 'cow cabinet' for the 'protection and promotion' of cattle in the state. Chief Minister Chouhan tweeted about the decision, saying that the first meeting of the cabinet will take place on November 22 in Agar Malwa, which is the location of India's first cow sanctuary set up by the state government in 2017. Representatives of the departments of animal husbandry, forest, panchayat and rural development, revenue, home and farmer welfare will be part of the cabinet. The latest 'Hindutva' move comes close on the heels of a plan to formulate a law against 'love jihad' - the conspiracy to convert Hindu women alleged by some Hindutva groups. Watch the full video for more.
The Shiv Sena was and will always remain "Hindutvawadi" and does not need a certificate on its commitment to the ideology from anyone, the party's Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut, said on Tuesday. He made the remarks while interacting with reporters after paying tribute to Shiv Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Dadar here on the latter's death anniversary. The Shiv Sena, which snapped ties with long-standing saffron ally BJP last year, heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra with the NCP and the Congress as partners. "Our Hindutva need not be certified by any other party. We have been hardcore Hindutvawadi, are so today and will be so tomorrow too... whenever the country needs it, the Shiv Sena will come to the fore with the sword of Hindutva," Raut said. Watch the full video for more details.
