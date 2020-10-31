'Ram Naam Satya journey will begin...': UP CM Yogi's warning on 'love jihad'

Following an Allahabad High Court order regarding religious conversion and marriages, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister issued a warning.

During a speech on October 31, Yogi Adityanath said that his government is planning a law against 'love jihad'.

Some Hindutva groups coined the term alleging a conspiracy to convert Hindu women.

Adityanath said that if those who 'conceal their identities' and 'play with the honour of sisters and daughters' don't mend their ways, the 'Ram Naam Satya Hai' journey would begin.

Recently, the Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition filed by a married couple seeking police protection.

The woman had converted from Islam to Hinduism just before marriage.

The court said that conversion for the sole purpose of marriage is not acceptable.

Watch the full video for more.